Ronald Reagan Presidential Library threatened after new wildfire erupts north of Los Angeles

A new, wind-driven wildfire broke out Wednesday morning north of Los Angeles and forced the evacuation of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library as well as homes in nearby neighborhoods, officials said.

The new blaze, which is being called the Easy Fire, was reported around 6 a.m. local time in Simi Valley, located about 40 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles. The fire began near the 118 Freeway and Madera Road, located just miles away from the library.

Smoke from the “Easy Fire” can be seen surrounding the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, Calif. (Photo credit: FOX 11 Los Angeles)

The Ventura County Fire Department issued a mandatory evacuation for the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, as well as surrounding areas.

Melissa Giller, a spokesperson from the Reagan Library, said the library will be closed Wednesday due to the conditions created by the blaze. She added that the fire burned within 30 yards of the campus.

"These museums are made to withstand earthquakes and fires," said Giller. "So on the firefront, we have fire doors that, God forbid a fire was to breach any of our property, the doors close that trap the fire in or out depending upon what side it's on, so that it actually can't spread any further."

Officials said the wildfire was initially reported at an estimated 15 acres and had grown to 972 acres by 9 a.m., being pushed west by Santa Ana winds. The National Weather Service said gusty winds developed more slowly than expected on Wednesday, but were topping 50 mph in some areas.

Three strike teams with the Los Angeles Fire Department were sent to the area to assist Ventura County firefighters amid the ongoing wind conditions.

As of Wednesday, firefighters were battling 11 active fires across California — including the a blaze that erupted Monday near the Getty Center in Los Angeles.

