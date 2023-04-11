Roommate stabs 2 women then takes his own life, Avondale Police say

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Two women were stabbed by their roommate who Arizona police say then took his own life during a barricade situation on April 8.

In a news release from the Avondale Police Department on April 10, police say officers responded to reports of a stabbing just after 4 a.m. near Indian School and El Mirage roads. That's where they found two women who had been stabbed allegedly by their roommate.

"The wounded females were transported to a nearby hospital for their injuries and are currently in stable condition," police said.

Officers tried to make contact with the roommate but weren't able to.

"As a result of the suspect barricading himself, the Avondale Police Department’s Tactical Operations Unit responded and entered the apartment finding the male suspect unresponsive with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The suspect was pronounced deceased by Avondale Fire and Medical personnel," police said.

No names have been release in this case.

Help is available. If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call or text 988. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline provides free and confidential emotional support to civilians and veterans. Support in Spanish is also available. You can also chat with crisis counselors via online chat .

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide.

Area of where the incident happened: