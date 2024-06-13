Rose Fire latest; SCOTUS rules on abortion pill case | Morning News Brief

article

Fire crews continue to battle the Rose Fire; Supreme Court rules on case that could affect millions of American women, and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of June 13.

1. Latest on the Rose Fire

Featured article

2. Supreme Court rejects abortion pill access limit

Featured article

3. Agencies on alert as Monsoon season approaches in Arizona

4. VAI Resort won't open on time

Featured article

5. Dozens report illness following Havasupai Falls visit

Featured article

Today's weather