Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Globe/Miami
4
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County
Excessive Heat Watch
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford

Rose Fire latest; SCOTUS rules on abortion pill case | Morning News Brief

By
Updated  June 13, 2024 10:55am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PHOENIX - Fire crews continue to battle the Rose Fire; Supreme Court rules on case that could affect millions of American women, and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of June 13.

1. Latest on the Rose Fire

Featured

Rose Fire burning in Wickenburg shuts down US 60, forces evacuations
article

Rose Fire burning in Wickenburg shuts down US 60, forces evacuations

The Rose Fire burning near Wickenburg forced the shutdown of US 60 in both directions and some residents to evacuate.

2. Supreme Court rejects abortion pill access limit

Featured

Abortion pill case: Supreme Court rejects limits to mifepristone access
article

Abortion pill case: Supreme Court rejects limits to mifepristone access

In a unanimous decision, the U.S. Supreme Court has rejected a push to restrict access to mifepristone, a medication used for abortions.

3. Agencies on alert as Monsoon season approaches in Arizona

Monsoon season in AZ has multiple agencies on alert

Agencies across Arizona like APS, SRP, the National Weather Service and the Phoenix Fire Department emergency response teams are preparing for Monsoon season. FOX 10's Desiree Fluelen has the story.

4. VAI Resort won't open on time

Featured

Here's why VAI Resort in Glendale won't open on time
article

Here's why VAI Resort in Glendale won't open on time

Developers of the billion-dollar VAI Resort property in Glendale have delayed the opening again. Here's the company's explanation.

5. Dozens report illness following Havasupai Falls visit

Featured

Dozens report illness after visiting Havasupai Falls
article

Dozens report illness after visiting Havasupai Falls

Dozens of hikers who visited Havasupai Falls at the bottom of the Grand Canyon this summer are leaving one of America's most treasured national parks with an unknown sickness.

Today's weather

Morning Weather Forecast - 6/13/2024

We're expecting another day with temperatures in the 110s here in the Valley.