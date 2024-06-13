Rose Fire latest; SCOTUS rules on abortion pill case | Morning News Brief

article
PHOENIX - Fire crews continue to battle the Rose Fire; Supreme Court rules on case that could affect millions of American women, and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of June 13.
1. Latest on the Rose Fire
The Rose Fire burning near Wickenburg forced the shutdown of US 60 in both directions and some residents to evacuate.
2. Supreme Court rejects abortion pill access limit
In a unanimous decision, the U.S. Supreme Court has rejected a push to restrict access to mifepristone, a medication used for abortions.
3. Agencies on alert as Monsoon season approaches in Arizona
Monsoon season in AZ has multiple agencies on alert
Agencies across Arizona like APS, SRP, the National Weather Service and the Phoenix Fire Department emergency response teams are preparing for Monsoon season. FOX 10's Desiree Fluelen has the story.
4. VAI Resort won't open on time
Developers of the billion-dollar VAI Resort property in Glendale have delayed the opening again. Here's the company's explanation.
5. Dozens report illness following Havasupai Falls visit
Dozens of hikers who visited Havasupai Falls at the bottom of the Grand Canyon this summer are leaving one of America's most treasured national parks with an unknown sickness.
Today's weather
Morning Weather Forecast - 6/13/2024
We're expecting another day with temperatures in the 110s here in the Valley.