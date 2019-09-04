Royal Caribbean donating $1 million to recovery efforts in the Bahamas

article

Royal Caribbean has announced that they are donating $1 million to relief and recovery efforts in the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian.

"The Bahamas has been part of our family for nearly 5 decades. Our thoughts & support are with them during this difficult time," the cruise line said on Twitter on Tuesday. "As part of our Dorian disaster relief efforts, we’re committing $1M to help them rebuild."

To make sure the donations go to where they will do the most good, Royal Caribbean said in a statement that they are collaborating with the Bahamian government as well as their non-profit partner the Pan American Development Foundation (PADF) and a number of charities and organizations.

In addition, the company said they will match every dollar of guest and employee donations to PADF.

Walt Disney Company also recently pledged $1 million to help with relief efforts.

You can find out how to donate HERE.