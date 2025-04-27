Saints Simon and Jude Cathedral in Phoenix holds special mass for Pope Francis

The Brief Saints Simon and Jude Cathedral opened its doors on Sunday for a special mass to honor Pope Francis' legacy. Pope Francis' funeral was held on Saturday morning, attended by several world leaders and about 200,000 people.



A cathedral opened its doors on Sunday for a special mass on the legacy of Pope Francis.

It all happened on April 27 at Saints Simon and Jude Cathedral off 27th Avenue in Phoenix.

Voices in worship sang about mercy – a poignant message for the service.

"Pope Francis was heavily focused on mercy and hope," said Bishop John Dolan of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Phoenix.

He says the timing of the Holy Father’s burial falls ahead of divine mercy Sunday, concluding the octave of Easter.

Sunday's mass was infused with the message Pope Francis focused upon during his papacy. Words that Bishop Dolan hopes will shine through during worship.

"Just connecting with people. Don’t focus on building walls. Focus on reaching out to brothers and sisters who are often neglected and show them mercy, but that can only happen if we experience the mercy of God in our own life," he said.

Over 250,000 people attended the funeral of Pope Francis in Rome this weekend to remember the life and service of the 88-year-old pontiff, who was known for his emphasis on Christ’s love and humility.

"He was buried there in Rome yesterday, in a very simple spot, which is really a reflection of the person himself. He was not one to love the extremities. He loved the interior, and that simple burial place for him is just a reflection of his life," Bishop Dolan said.

