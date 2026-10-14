Salad and Go returning to Arizona after August bankruptcy

The Brief Salad and Go is returning to Arizona after closing 70 locations and filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in August. A partnership between original co-founder Daniel Patiño and Hospitality First Concepts will bring the drive-thru chain back to its roots. The team won bids on existing locations and plans to open the first two restaurants in Gilbert and Mesa by the end of the year.



An Arizona favorite is getting a second chance. After filing for bankruptcy just a few months ago, Salad and Go is officially planning its return to the state.

A Fan Favorite:

The appeal of the chain for many was the ability to pull through a drive-thru and grab a healthy meal in a cheap and timely manner. One of the co-founders tells FOX 10 he still believes in this concept, and that is why he is not giving up on it.

"I think it’s great that they’re possibly getting a second chance," said Bob Deardorff, a Phoenix resident.

Fighting for the Comeback:

Salad and Go announced its comeback on Wednesday, in a fresh chapter for the popular Arizona-based drive-thru chain.

"I'm going to keep fighting and keep this going for the community and for everybody that really wants it back here," said Daniel Patiño, co-founder and owner of Salad and Go.

The backstory:

The chain closed all 70 locations in August after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, citing rapid growth, supply chain issues, rising costs, and the recent Cyclospora outbreak as reasons.

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"We were a little sad when it went away," said Erin Campbell, a Phoenix resident.

"I just felt like, you know, it can't end this way, like I have to find a way to keep this going," Patiño said.

New Life:

But on Oct. 14, Hospitality First Concepts co-founders Mike Myers and Tom Misitano announced a partnership with Patiño, corporate chef and one of the original co-founders, to bring the brand back.

"Lucky enough, we were able to get the IP," Patiño said. "We did go after some locations that are current Salad and Go’s. We were lucky enough to win bids on a couple of them."

Which Locations?:

Patiño says the first two locations would be in Gilbert and Mesa, with more to follow. He confirmed the Gilbert location to be at the intersection of Williams Field Road and Higley Road. The hope is that it will open before the end of the year.

"I don't think I would phrase it that it didn't work out. I think there were some things that we could have done better and I think we learned from them," Patiño said.

Back to its Roots:

Patiño says the goal is to get the chain back to its roots.

"I have done a lot of work over the last couple of weeks and really dug into what people loved. So that is something that I'm going to make sure that I give the community," Patiño said.

What they're saying:

As for the customers, they were excited to hear the news.

"For the price, it gave you a lot of food, so we used it for breakfast, lunches and dinners," Campbell said.

"It gives you different options besides the typical burger," said Angel, a Phoenix resident.

"I think a lot of people are gonna be happy that a couple are coming back," Campbell said.

Big picture view:

The team says they plan to reopen locations in Arizona, operate corporate-owned restaurants, and make franchising opportunities available across the country.