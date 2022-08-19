Finnish PM Sanna Marin defends dancing video; takes drug test to clear herself

Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
from FRI 8:43 AM MST until FRI 2:45 PM MST, Coconino County
5
Flood Watch
from FRI 12:00 PM MDT until SUN 12:00 AM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Flood Watch
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Kofa, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flood Watch
until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Coconino Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim
Flood Watch
until FRI 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country

Finnish PM Sanna Marin defends dancing video; takes drug test to clear herself

By AP Staff
Published 
World
FOX 10 Phoenix
GettyImages-1242590400.jpg article

Prime minister of Finland Sanna Marin holds a press conference in Helsinki, Finland, on August 19, 2022, after videos showing her partying and leaked into social media have sparked criticism. (Photo by RONI REKOMAA/Lehtikuva/AFP via Getty Images)

COPENHAGEN, Denmark - Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin said Friday she has taken a drug test "for her own legal protection" after a video was leaked of her dancing and lip-syncing songs at a private party. Marin defended her actions, saying she drank alcohol with friends but did not do any drugs.

A video posted on social media Thursday shows six people at a party dancing and lip-syncing a song, including Marin. Later in the video, the 36-year-old prime minister is on her knees dancing while lip-syncing.

"I have taken a drug test for my own legal protection, the results of which will come in about a week," Marin told a news conference Friday, according to the Hufvudstadsbladet newspaper.

Speaking in English, Marin, the Nordic country's youngest-ever prime minister, said she didn’t have any government meetings that weekend and "I had some time off and I spent it with my friends. And I didn’t do anything illegal."

It was unclear when the party was held.

But the video was posted online after Finland on Wednesday decided to limit the number of visas issued to Russians beginning Sept. 1, amid a rush of Russian tourists bound for Europe. Normally there's about 1,000 visa application appointments in Russia each day, according to the Finnish government, but that number will soon be limited to 500 a day.

Finland, Estonia and other EU countries bordering Russia have been pushing for an EU-wide ban on Russian tourists, but other EU leaders, including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, have dismissed the idea as counterproductive.

Despite bans on air travel from Russia to the European Union, Russians have been able to vacation in western Europe this summer by traveling by land through neighboring countries with tourist visas that are valid throughout Europe’s border-free travel zone.

According to the newspaper, Marin told reporters Friday that "it should be accepted that even decision-makers are dancing, singing and partying" at times. She added "it’s up to the voters (to decide) what they think about it."

Parliamentary elections in Finland are held every four years and the last one was held in April 2019.

Critics have noted that Finland, which shares a 1,340-kilometer (832-mile) land border with Russia, faces high electricity prices among other serious fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The country recently dropped its long-neutral stance and asked to join NATO.

Marin has said previously that she will continue to have a personal life despite her job. In July, she attended a popular Finnish rock festival.

In December she apologized after going out clubbing until 4 a.m. without her work phone, hence failing to be informed that she had been in close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19. She didn’t test positive.