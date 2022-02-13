Expand / Collapse search
Satanic Temple opens 'After School Satan Club' at elementary school in Moline, Illinois

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Illinois
FOX 32 Chicago

MOLINE, Ill. - The Satanic Temple has opened an "After School Satan Club" at an elementary school in Moline, Illinois.

The club is being held at Jane Addams Elementary School, Fox News reported. Lucien Greaves, co-founder of the Satanic Temple, said the club will teach students benevolence, empathy, critical thinking, problem-solving and creative expression.

"We're not teaching children about Satanism. They're just going to know that this is taught by Satanists," Greaves said. 

In 2001, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that religious groups could operate after-school programs in public schools. That lead to about 5,000 "Good News" Christian clubs nationwide. 

"We're not trying to be against anyone. We're simply trying to take the biblical good news of the gospel to the children," said Reese Kauffman, Child Evangelism Fellowship president.

The Satanic Temple said their members are really atheists who do not believe in spiritual evil or the devil.

