Expand / Collapse search

Saul Bal: Prosecutors will seek death penalty against suspected killer of Phoenix officer

By and
Updated  February 17, 2025 11:18am MST
Police Shootings
FOX 10 Phoenix

Death penalty sought against man accused of killing officer

According to court documents, prosecutors filed a notice of intent against 41-year-old Saul Bal, who's accused of shooting and killing Phoenix Police Officer Zane Coolidge last year.

The Brief

    • Saul Bal, 41, is accused of shooting Phoenix PD Officers Zane Coolidge and Matthew Haney.
    • Officer Coolidge died days after the shooting. Officer Haney survived.
    • Bal is being held on a $2 million bond.

PHOENIX - A man accused of killing a Phoenix Police officer last year will face the death penalty.

Prosecutors filed a notice of intent last week against 41-year-old Saul Bal.

The backstory:

Bal is accused of shooting Officers Zane Coolidge and Matthew Haney last September near 15th Street and McDowell Road.

The two officers had responded to a call alleging a man was trying to break into a car. Police said the suspect, later identified as Bal, fled the scene before stopping and firing shots at both pursuing officers.

Coolidge, 29, died at a hospital three days later. Haney, 31, was protected from serious injury by his ballistic vest.

Bal pleaded not guilty to murder charges. He was indicted by a grand jury and remains jailed on a $2 million cash-only bond.

Saul Bal and Phoenix PD Officer Zane Coolidge

Dig deeper:

Bal has a lengthy criminal history and was on parole from the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry at the time of the shootings.

Related

Suspect in shooting of 2 Phoenix Police officers has extensive criminal history
article

Suspect in shooting of 2 Phoenix Police officers has extensive criminal history

We are learning more about the criminal past of a man accused of shooting and injuring two Phoenix Police officers on Sept. 3.

Map of where the shootings happened

The Source

  • Information for this story was gathered from previous FOX 10 reports.

Police ShootingsPhoenixNews