Saul Bal: Prosecutors will seek death penalty against suspected killer of Phoenix officer
PHOENIX - A man accused of killing a Phoenix Police officer last year will face the death penalty.
Prosecutors filed a notice of intent last week against 41-year-old Saul Bal.
The backstory:
Bal is accused of shooting Officers Zane Coolidge and Matthew Haney last September near 15th Street and McDowell Road.
The two officers had responded to a call alleging a man was trying to break into a car. Police said the suspect, later identified as Bal, fled the scene before stopping and firing shots at both pursuing officers.
Coolidge, 29, died at a hospital three days later. Haney, 31, was protected from serious injury by his ballistic vest.
Bal pleaded not guilty to murder charges. He was indicted by a grand jury and remains jailed on a $2 million cash-only bond.
Saul Bal and Phoenix PD Officer Zane Coolidge
Dig deeper:
Bal has a lengthy criminal history and was on parole from the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry at the time of the shootings.