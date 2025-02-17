Saul Bal: Prosecutors will seek death penalty against suspected killer of Phoenix officer

The Brief Saul Bal, 41, is accused of shooting Phoenix PD Officers Zane Coolidge and Matthew Haney. Officer Coolidge died days after the shooting. Officer Haney survived. Bal is being held on a $2 million bond.



A man accused of killing a Phoenix Police officer last year will face the death penalty.

Prosecutors filed a notice of intent last week against 41-year-old Saul Bal.

The backstory:

Bal is accused of shooting Officers Zane Coolidge and Matthew Haney last September near 15th Street and McDowell Road.

The two officers had responded to a call alleging a man was trying to break into a car. Police said the suspect, later identified as Bal, fled the scene before stopping and firing shots at both pursuing officers.

Coolidge, 29, died at a hospital three days later. Haney, 31, was protected from serious injury by his ballistic vest.

Bal pleaded not guilty to murder charges. He was indicted by a grand jury and remains jailed on a $2 million cash-only bond.

Saul Bal and Phoenix PD Officer Zane Coolidge

Dig deeper:

Bal has a lengthy criminal history and was on parole from the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry at the time of the shootings.

Map of where the shootings happened