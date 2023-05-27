'Vanderpump Rules' star Raquel Leviss’ parents ask for help from FBI amid death threats

article

Federal authorities may soon become involved in one of the biggest scandals to rock reality TV.

Pictured: Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)

In early March, it was revealed long-time "Vanderpump Rules" couple Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix called it quits after she found out he was having an affair with cast member and former close friend, Raquel Leviss.

TMZ reported Leviss and her family have reached out to the FBI for help following a series of death threats online and over the phone.

"FBI neither confirms nor denies investigations. Obviously, we review all allegations reported to us and encourage anyone who believes their life is in imminent danger to call 911," a spokesperson for the FBI told TMZ.

Leviss filed a temporary restraining order against Scheana Shay after the two reportedly got into a physical altercation the night Shay become aware of the affair. Leviss alleges she was punched, which Shay has denied.

Pictured: (l-r) Andy Cohen, Scheana Shay, Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)

Leviss later dropped the TRO. However, court documents revealed Raquel’s legal first name is actually Rachel, and is often referred to as such by the cast and fans since the scandal broke.

Amid the controversy, Leviss has been off the radar and is reportedly at a mental health treatment facility out-of-state.

More on ‘Scandoval’

The news dominated headlines for weeks and even those who don’t care for reality TV or aren’t familiar with the Bravo World couldn’t escape the latest developments of the affair.

Sandoval and Madix were together for nearly a decade and own a home together in Los Angeles’ Valley Village neighborhood.

Leviss was engaged to fellow cast member DJ James Kennedy and called it off in December 2021. The DJ previously dated Kristen Doute, one of the show’s fired stars.

Doute dated Sandoval for six years, as profiled in earlier seasons of the show. Madix and Sandoval became official almost immediately after the breakup.

Yes, it’s all very convoluted and complicated.

The first part of the Season 10 three-part reunion aired Wednesday night and is considered the "Super Bowl of Reality TV" as fans learn more details about how to affair came to be.

During the reunion, Kennedy said he considered Sandoval "like a big brother." In addition, Sandoval helped pay for Kennedy’s engagement ceremony to Leviss, which included fireworks. The engagement was coined "Rachella" as it was inspired by the popular music festival, Coachella.

Lisa Vanderpump. (Photo by Allison Dinner/Variety via Getty Images)

"Vanderpump Rules," first aired in 2013 and followed a group of aspiring actors and models who worked at West Hollywood hot spot "Sur" while trying to make it big in Hollywood. The restaurant is co-owned by Lisa Vanderpump and is a spin-off of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

