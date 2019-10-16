Scenic chairlift at Arizona Snowbowl is one of the best places to see fall leaves

article

The scenic chairlift at Arizona Snowbowl near Flagstaff takes you up 11,500 feet. From there, you can see a lot of leaves during the Fall.

But there's not much time left. Sunday, October 27 is the last day for Fall color viewing at Snowbowl. They extended their season this year by one week.

For about two weeks every Fall, they fire up the chairlift at Arizona Snowbowl, so you can get to see some of the most scenic fall colors in the state.

"It’s really just the time of the year, we live in a desert state you are going to go through a ton of climate zones just going from Flagstaff, here at 7,000 feet, all the way to the top of the exit chair here to 11,500," said Ryann Hartl, Arizona Snowbowl General Manager.

But you don't have to take the chairlift to take it all in. SkyFOX Drone captured some great shots just a few feet off the ground in a stand of Aspens.

"We stay open two weeks in October every year when the colors are at their prime and this weekend will be at their absolute peak," says Hartl. "The Agassi chairlift right here at Arizona Snowbowl you are going to be parking and walking up to the base of the chairlift at 9,500 feet. It’s going to take you up in 25 minutes up to 11,500 feet, great leisurely ride this time of year especially with the colors you are going to see."

You can buy tickets to ride the chairlift online at 20 percent off.

And there is more to do for families.

"Bungee trampoline for the kids, summer tubing a ropes course and the gold panning as well," said Hartl.

But you'd better hurry, the fall color chairlift comes to a halt October 27. Once the Fall leaves fall, it's ski season at Snowbowl.

"We have a quick change here, we actually started making snow last night and will continue to do so while the temperatures allow," said Hartl.

Snowbowl has already begun selling tickets for ski season. Season passes are available online.