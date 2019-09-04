School officials: Ransomware prompts school closure in Flagstaff

article

Students with the Flagstaff Unified School District will have the day off Thursday.

According to a brief statement posted on the district's verified Facebook page late Wednesday afternoon, a cybersecurity issue has impacted the ability for the district's schools to operate normally. As a result, classes have been cancelled for September 5.

School officials said FACTS (Family And Community Teaming for Students), childcare centers, preschools, and all after-school activities have also been cancelled. Students attending Camp Colton will remain at camp as scheduled.

On Wednesday night, Zachery Fountain, Associate Director for Communications and Public Relations for the school district, confirmed to FOX 10 that ransomware meant the district had to take down internet access for all school and facilities.

"We do not take the closing of schools lightly, and made the decision because losing internet access would impact a number of systems and redundancies that keep our schools operational on a day to day basis," Fountain wrote.