Schools in Peoria remain open for in-person learning option even as Arizona sees COVID-19 surge

Whether it is safe for students and teachers to be in the classroom right now, amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in Arizona and elsewhere, has been a testy topic.

In Arizona, there is no statewide mandate on how schools should handle this latest surge, so it is up to each district to decide the path forward, with some bypassing county guidelines and some sticking to them.

In the East Valley, Chandler Unified School District was scheduled to return to in-person learning on Jan. 5, but teachers rallied on Jan. 4 and successfully persuaded the district's governing board to change its course. As a result, the school district will return to in-person learning.

Meanwhile, officials with Gilbert Public Schools also voted to go to a hybrid schedule on Jan. 4.

As teachers in the East Valley rallied to stay out of the classroom, in-person learning continues at many schools in the West Valley.

"The board met December 10 and voted to remain open for this semester, regardless of the benchmarks," said Danielle Airey, Chief Communications Officer with the Peoria Unified School District. "We have about two-thirds of families that have chosen the in-person experience."

Despite Maricopa County metrics showing substantial spread, Peoria Unified is one of a few districts where students are still learning in the classroom. The district has a hybrid model, where families can choose between in-person or virtual learning.

Starting this week, Peoria Unified officials have enhanced their disinfecting and deep cleaning measures in the classrooms.



"We’ve also added air purifiers in every single classroom so that is new as well," said Airey. "We’re rolling them out throughout this week."

Peoria school officials will meet in a week to consider the current county metrics, and take any action if necessary. Meanwhile, as the debate over how to resume classes after Winter Break continues, some students say they prefer staying home right now, after what they saw over the holidays.

"I saw that there was a party over the weekend, it was 500 people invited and 400 went to that party," said Eman Massoud, a student at Gilbert Classical Academy. "I was really infuriated. How can somebody throw a party with that many people, and go to school the next day and see their peers, see their teachers?"

Arizona State Superintendent Kathy Hoffman took to Twitter on Jan. 2, requesting that schools statewide return to online learning for two weeks to combat the COVID-19 surge.

However, Ducey spokesman C.J. Karamargin said the governor "will not be considering this request or issuing this kind of mandate. This is a local decision. The online option is already available, and the governor has repeatedly made his preference clear: Kids have already lost out on a lot of learning, and he wants schools opened, safely."

