Scottdale’s Great Wolf Lodge looking to hire more than 100 employees

If you’re looking for a fun job with the opportunity to grow in your career, a job at Great Wolf Lodge may be your chance.

The lodge in Scottsdale is looking to add 120 employees to its team in a hiring event on May 4.

"Not only do we have great wages but we have training programs and development programs where you can start a career," says general manager Brian Johnson.

Jobs range from lifeguards, housekeepers and food and beverage workers.

Johnson says he's proof there is an opportunity for growth in the career.

"Many years ago I started as a dishwasher. Here I am the general manager, so the opportunities for people are just great," he said.

The lodge offers competitive wages, medical benefits, vacation and parental leave.

Interviews are being held at the lodge in Scottsdale on Pima road on May 4, 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

"We’ll also be following our safety standards. Masks will be required, we will do social distancing and we will have sanitation stations for hands so we can follow proper protocols," he said.

If you’d like to be interviewed, you should make an appointment for an interview but they will accept a small number of walk-ins.