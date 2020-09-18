Scottsdale costume shop, affected by COVID-19, hopes to stay open by Halloween

While most people figure out how to safely celebrate Halloween, one business that thrives on the holiday is wondering how -- or if -- they will even make it to Halloween.

For Shane Gibson and his family, the Mardi Gras Costume Shop is everything.

"For us, the shop means fun because when people come in here, they’re going to," said Gibson. "Our motto is 'life is more fun in costume.'"

For over 40 years, the Mardi Gras Costume Shop jas been a place to find unique pieces. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the shop has already had to lay off all its employees.

"It’s a tragedy. The number of people that worked, we wouldn’t be where we are without the people who have worked here," said Gibson.

Now with Halloween quickly approaching, they’re holding on to hope.

Advertisement

“We are not ready to give up," said Gibson. "Coming back stronger at the back end of all of this."

