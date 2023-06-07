Phoenix firefighter, 3 others hurt in Scottsdale bee attack

Four people including a firefighter were stung by bees from a nearby hive in Scottsdale Wednesday night, the fire department said.

The attack happened near Scottsdale and Pinnacle Peak roads at San Portales at Silverstone apartments, says Scottsdale Fire Capt. Dave Folio.

A Phoenix firefighter is at the hospital and is stable and three others are being treated.

A local pest control company is helping to contain the hive.

No more information is available.

Map of where the incident happened: