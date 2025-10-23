Scottsdale man accused of sexual exploitation of a minor

article

The Brief Thomas Giorlando, 22, allegedly uploaded child sexual abuse material online. Giorlando was arrested on Oct. 22 and is accused of sexual exploitation of a minor.



A Valley man accused of uploading child sexual abuse material online has been arrested.

What we know:

According to Scottsdale Police, investigators on Oct. 21 received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that child sexual abuse material had been uploaded to an online platform.

Investigators were able to identify the suspect as 22-year-old Thomas Giorlando, a Scottsdale resident.

What they're saying:

"Based on data obtained from the cyber tips, an investigation was launched, which confirmed that Giorlando uploaded child sexual abuse material and was actively using the internet to seek out CSAM," police said.

Police executed a search warrant at Giorlando's home, near Hayden and McDowell Roads, where multiple electronic devices were recovered.

Giorlando was arrested on Wednesday and booked into jail.

Map of where the suspect was arrested