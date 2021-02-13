Scottsdale PD looking for pair accused of stealing from elderly woman

Scottsdale police are looking for a man and woman suspected in burglary and credit card theft.

Last week, an elderly woman reportedly returned home from church to find a woman inside her home, who then ran out through the back door.

The victim later discovered that the burglar got away with some of her personal belongings, including credit cards. Police say a man and a woman were caught on camera using the cards at various stores in the Valley.

The first suspect is believed to be a white woman in her 20s with brown hair. She was seen wearing a multicolored hoodie, gray shirt, blue jeans, a polka dot facemask and a black and white Coach purse.

The other suspect is described as a tattooed white man in his 20s with a heavy build and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with blue jeans and a black hat.

The pair were seen driving a newer black Dodge Challenger, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

