Scottsdale Police: 1 person shot dead after he pointed gun at police officer

Scottsdale Police officials say a person is dead following a shooting involving a police officer on Nov. 11.

According to investigators, the shooting happened at a home near Pinnacle Peak and Dobson. Officers were called to the scene at around 2:30 p.m., and police say the suspect, described as a man over the age of 40, was acting erratically, and had threatened his wife and family.

The suspect, investigators say, got on the roof and pointed a gun at officers before he was shot. No officers have been injured.

