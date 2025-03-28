Scottsdale Police investigate near drowning, 1 child taken to nearby hospital

The Brief Scottsdale Police responded to a call for a drowning on Friday, March 28. One child was transported to the hospital in life-threatening condition. Officials say the child is no longer in life-threatening condition but police are investigating in conjunction with the fire department.



Scottsdale Fire and Police are investigating a near drowning involving a child.

What we know:

Police responded to a call near the intersection of Via Linda and 124th Street on Friday evening, March 28.

One child was transported to a nearby hospital in life-threatening condition after being found in a pool.

Police said the child is now responsive and is no longer in life-threatening condition.

Scottsdale Police have opened an investigation.

The child was only identified as a three-year old.

