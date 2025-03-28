Scottsdale Police investigate near drowning, 1 child taken to nearby hospital
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Scottsdale Fire and Police are investigating a near drowning involving a child.
What we know:
Police responded to a call near the intersection of Via Linda and 124th Street on Friday evening, March 28.
One child was transported to a nearby hospital in life-threatening condition after being found in a pool.
Police said the child is now responsive and is no longer in life-threatening condition.
Scottsdale Police have opened an investigation.
The child was only identified as a three-year old.