Scottsdale police investigating after man stabbed following assault

Scottsdale police are investigating after a man was stabbed near Earll and Miller Roads on Nov. 19.

Police say they responded to reports of an assault early Thursday morning. The victim said a man he knew had gained access into his house and had began physically attacking him until another person intervened.

To help the victim, the third party stabbed the attacker several times with a knife until the suspect ran away, police said.

Officers later found the stabbed suspect walking in the area and took him into custody.

Both the suspect and victim were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Police have not released the suspect's name.

