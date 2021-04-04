Expand / Collapse search
Scottsdale Police search for missing man with dementia

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 9 mins ago
Missing Persons
FOX 10 Phoenix
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - The Scottsdale Police Department is asking for the public's help to find 73-year-old John Heggblom.

Heggblom's family is concerned for his welfare due to a medical diagnosis of Dementia and a heart condition.

Police say Heggblom was last seen at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 4 when he left his home near 65th and Monterosa streets.

Heggblom was driving a 2019 maroon Honda Ridgeline truck with Arizona license plate 4JCH8.

He doesn't have his cell phone with him and police say it's unknown where Heggblom would go.

Heggblom is described as white male, 6' 1" tall, 190 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a t-shirt, black shorts, white socks and white shoes.

If you have any information about Heggblom's whereabouts, call the Scottsdale Police Department at 480-312-5000.


 