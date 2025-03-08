Expand / Collapse search

Scottsdale Police shooting leaves 1 dead, K9 hurt; Hairstylist seen dragging client | Nightly Roundup

Published  March 8, 2025 6:54pm MST
PHOENIX - From a shooting involving Scottsdale Police that left a man dead and a K9 injured to a driver who was stranded for 16 hours in Friday's winter storm, here are tonight's top stories.

1. Scottsdale Police shooting leaves 1 dead, K9 hurt

A suspect threatening a person with a gun was shot and killed by Scottsdale Police and a K9 officer was shot during the incident.

2. Winter storm leaves a driver stranded for 16 hours

Winter storms in the high country led to multiple freeway closures, leaving passengers stranded for hours in freezing conditions.

3. Maryland hairstylist seen dragging 15-year-old client

A Maryland hairstylist has been charged with assault after posting a now-viral video that showed her dragging a 15-year-old client following a dispute over payment. 

4. Arizona State Senator Eva Burch resigns

State Sen Eva Burch is resigning from her position in government, she announced on March 5.

5. Interstate 8 closed for police situation

Interstate 8 is closed in both directions near Gila Bend for an uncompliant suspect.

