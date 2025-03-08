Scottsdale Police shooting leaves 1 dead, K9 hurt; Hairstylist seen dragging client | Nightly Roundup

article
PHOENIX - From a shooting involving Scottsdale Police that left a man dead and a K9 injured to a driver who was stranded for 16 hours in Friday's winter storm, here are tonight's top stories.
1. Scottsdale Police shooting leaves 1 dead, K9 hurt
Featured
A suspect threatening a person with a gun was shot and killed by Scottsdale Police and a K9 officer was shot during the incident.
2. Winter storm leaves a driver stranded for 16 hours
Featured
Winter storms in the high country led to multiple freeway closures, leaving passengers stranded for hours in freezing conditions.
3. Maryland hairstylist seen dragging 15-year-old client
Featured
A Maryland hairstylist has been charged with assault after posting a now-viral video that showed her dragging a 15-year-old client following a dispute over payment.
4. Arizona State Senator Eva Burch resigns
Featured
State Sen Eva Burch is resigning from her position in government, she announced on March 5.
5. Interstate 8 closed for police situation
Featured
Interstate 8 is closed in both directions near Gila Bend for an uncompliant suspect.