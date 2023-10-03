Scottsdale residents dealing with smell from landfill fire

Scottsdale residents have been reporting a certain ‘smell’ in the air, and it's the result of a fire in a landfill that started over the weekend.

"I woke up this morning and I opened up the patio door, and I was like, wow," said Craig Mertens. "It just infiltrated the house."

The fire began on Saturday, and according to officials with the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community, the fire involved what they described as ‘green waste.’

"When I was stationed in Iraq – it smelled like living next to the burn pits. It was horrible," said Sonya Brekke.

According to the Salt River Landfill's website, green waste includes the following items:

Leaves

Tree branches

Untreated and unpainted lumber

Grass

Plant clippings

While officials with the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community say crews were successful in separating smoldering piles and getting the flames under control, air quality in the area remains a concern.

"I had to really think about walking this morning," said Mertens. "I'm walking tonight. The air is a little bit better. But yeah, it's certainly concerning. I don't really enjoy the smell or breathing this stuff."

At Chaparral Park, people say the air quality was much better than it was when they first woke up. However, there is some concern about what they're breathing in, and for how long.

"I know from experience," said Brekke. "The burn pits next to us in Iraq, a lot of people have sinus issues. A lot of coughing, things like that. So I'm like, ‘oh great, I live next to a burn pit again.’"