Fire burning at East Valley landfill: Scottsdale FD

Our crews are at the scene of a fire that is burning in a portion of the East Valley.

ADOT Cameras in the area of Loop 202 and Gilbert captured the flames. Details are scarce on what happened, but according to Scottsdale Fire officials, the fire is burning in a landfill.

According to our meteorologist Krystal Ortiz, the fire is burning at the same time a Fire Weather Warning has been issued for the area, with weather officials saying that winds around 25MPH to 35 MPH could be possible.

(This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.)

