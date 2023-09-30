Fire burning at East Valley landfill: Scottsdale FD

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until SUN 6:00 PM MST, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County
12
Red Flag Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM MST, Central Deserts, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise
High Wind Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
until SAT 7:00 PM MST, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Wind and Dust Advisory
until SAT 7:00 PM MST, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County
Wind Advisory
until SUN 9:00 PM MDT, Black Mesa Area
Wind Advisory
until SUN 10:00 AM MST, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Wind Advisory
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Northern Gila County
Wind Advisory
until SAT 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from SUN 11:00 AM MDT until SUN 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Developing

Fire burning at East Valley landfill: Scottsdale FD

By
Published 
Updated 4:42PM
Phoenix
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - Our crews are at the scene of a fire that is burning in a portion of the East Valley.

ADOT Cameras in the area of Loop 202 and Gilbert captured the flames. Details are scarce on what happened, but according to Scottsdale Fire officials, the fire is burning in a landfill.

According to our meteorologist Krystal Ortiz, the fire is burning at the same time a Fire Weather Warning has been issued for the area, with weather officials saying that winds around 25MPH to 35 MPH could be possible.

(This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.)

Latest Updates