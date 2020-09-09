Scottsdale Unified School District to adopt phased approach as they return to in-person learning

On September 9, a couple dozen or so parents and children of the Scottsdale Unified School District rallied outside the school district headquarters once again, as the district's governing board holds a special meeting to discuss the next steps. in terms of the 2020-2021 school year.

Scottsdale Unified has been in enhanced distance learning mode since the start of the school year on August 10. Recently, a survey was given to parents and staff, asking if they’d like to remain in distance learning mode, go to a hybrid model that basically giving students two half days of instruction per week and the rest online, or having a phased in return to campus that starts with kindergarten students, and slowly working up through 12th grade.

In the end, the governing board, in a 5-0 vote, voted to allow students to remain in distance learning if they choose, or their return to campus will go by grade.

As for the return to campus, special education and pre-school starts on the week of September 14, and kindergarten through 2nd grade the week after. 3rd through 5th, a fall break, and then middle and high school students return October 12.

Parents who took part in protest want kids to return to class

Parents and students who took part in the protest made their demands clear.

Advertisement

"I’m ready to go back," said student Caden Marks. "Online isn’t fun, I’m not learning as much."

Many have vowed to follow the rules. However, during the rally, the lask of masks and social distancing was visible.

"We know there will be rules in place to keep the kids and teachers and all the staff safe. We’re all about safety for teachers and kids and we want to get our kids back in school while following those protocols," said parent Trish Olson.

There are about 22,000 students across 29 campuses in the district.