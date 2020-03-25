Expand / Collapse search

Scottsdale wine room sells grocery kit amid coronavirus outbreak

By
Published 
Coronavirus
FOX 10 Phoenix

Scottsdale wine room sells grocery kit amid coronavirus outbreak

FOX 10's Ty Brennan reports.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Many restaurants that are now closed because of the coronavirus are getting creative to keep their doors open -- including selling kitchen staples to go along to-go orders.

Sorso Wine Room
Grocery Kit
Orders taken by emailing lauren@sorsowineroom.com

LIVE: Interactive Coronavirus case data and map

FULL COVERAGE: fox10phoenix.com/coronavirus

Coronavirus (COVID-19)
How it spreads, symptoms, prevention, treatment, FAQ
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus

Arizona COVID-19 Response
Public resources, FAQ, webinars
https://www.azdhs.gov/coronavirus

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
  • Stay home when you are sick.
  • Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

On CoronavirusNOW.com, you'll find extensive coverage about COVID-19, including breaking news from around the country, exclusive interviews with health officials, and informative content from a variety of public health resources.