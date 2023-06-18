Expand / Collapse search
Scottsdale woman hospitalized after lighting her clothing on fire: FD

By Kenneth Wong
Published 
Scottsdale
FOX 10 Phoenix

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Scottsdale Fire officials say a woman was taken to the hospital for minor injuries, after she burned herself on June 18.

According to a brief statement by Scottsdale Fire, the woman, identified as being in her late 30s, lit her shorts on fire while riding a city bus. The incident reportedly happened in the area of Hayden and McDowell Roads.

"The patient was transported to Valley Wise Burn Center accompanied by Scottsdale Paramedics who provided care and treatment for minor burn injuries, and for a psychological evaluation," read a portion of the statement.

No other injuries, according to fire officials, were reported.

