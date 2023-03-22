Search and rescue efforts underway after car was found in Tonto Creek

Officials with the Gila County Sheriff's Office say a search and rescue effort involving multiple agencies are underway near Payson, after an empty car was found in a creek.

In a statement, Gila County Sheriff J. Adam Shepherd said his office received a 911 call at around 7:42 a.m. on Mar. 22 of a car in Tonto Creek at the Bear Flat Crossing.

"Deputies with the assistance of Tonto Rim Search and Rescue and Christopher Kohls Fire Department began checking the area. The vehicle was located in the creek approximately 100 yards below the crossing," read a portion of the statement.

The occupants of the car, according to Sheriff Shepherd, are believed to be area residents traveling with a family pet. Officials did not identify the car occupants, and no one has been located.

"Rescue efforts in the area are complicated and extremely dangerous due to the weather conditions and flooding," read a portion of the statement. "Search Operations will continue but could be hampered by the ongoing weather conditions."

Various parts of Arizona have seen flooding on Mar. 22 as a result of another round of winter weather.

Map of area where the car was found