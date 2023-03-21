Areas of northern Arizona under evacuation orders due to severe flooding

Authorities in northern Arizona are telling some residents to head to an evacuation center, or to head somewhere else safe, as severe floodwaters are making for dangerous living and traveling conditions on March 21.

Winter weather advisories were issued for parts of central, northwest and northeast Arizona with the Flagstaff area forecast to get up to 3 inches of snow.

Yavapai County

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said there is major flooding near Rimrock, Lake Montezuma and areas along Wet Beaver Creek.

Residents of Camp Verde in low-lying areas along West Clear Creek in Verde Lakes are told to evacuate.

"Residences at lower elevations along the Verde River in the Town of Camp Verde in the Beaver Creek, Horsehoe, Yaqui, and Quarterhorse are areas in ‘Set’ Status where residents should be prepared for immediate evacuation," YCSO says. "Please evacuate or move to higher ground. Do not drive across flooded roads or crossings."

The evacuation shelter is at 395 S. Main St in Camp Verde.

Call 911 for emergencies and if you need information on weather or evacuation orders, you're asked to call the phone bank at 928-442-5103.

More information on emergency orders can be found here.

Flooding in the Camp Verde area. Photos by the Yavapai County Sheriffs Office

Evacuation center map:

Coconino County

For residents in Coconino County near Oak Creek, a flood advisory was issued and those who live near the area are asked to be in "set" mode, meaning ready to leave at a moment's notice if floodwaters become treacherous.

Newcastle Lane

Blackhawk Lane

Trails End

Copper Cliffs

Sycamore Road

Villas at Poco Diablo

Center for the New Age

Oak Creek Mobilodge

Rancho Sedona RV park

Everything north of the RV park on Bear Wallow Lane

Road closures

Arizona Department of Transportation officials said State Route 89A was closed in both directions between Sedona and Flagstaff due to rock slides and adverse weather conditions while State Route 260 was closed near Forest Lakes because of multiple disabled vehicles.

The AP contributed to this report.