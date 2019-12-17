Search continues for alleged accomplice in Brinks cash truck theft that happened in October

Brinks Security Company is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to a second suspect in a cash truck heist that happened two months ago.

In addition to the reward for information leading to the arrest of Juan Carlos Ramirez, the company is also offering a $25,000 reward for a return of the money, which could be over $1 million.

Juan Carlos Ramirez is just 20 years old, and he is allegedly the accomplice who helped Edwin "Johnny" Jobany Villa pull off a truck heist on October 27.

According to FBI agents, Villa, a Brinks employee, drove off with the truck during a stop at a store in Tempe. FBI Agents arrested Villa on November 4, at a tattoo parlor in Glendale.

Edwin "Johnny" Villa (MCSO)

"We recovered a significant portion of the money. However, Mr. Ramirez still has a portion of it left, and it's enough to keep him going for a while, but it's not enough to sustain a lifestyle for a long period of time," said FBI Supervisory Special Agent Lance Leising.

FBI officials say a security video from a Tempe business park shows Villa, after he had moved over $1 million in cash from his car to Ramirez's white van on the day of the heist.

"Mr. Ramirez was driving the white van, and Johnny Villa is the passenger," said Leising. "You see running to the van. Then, they flee."

Juan Carlos Ramirez (FBI)

Leising says when they arrested Villa, he had tried to change his appearance, and they expect Ramirez to do the same.

Something else the public might pay extra attention to: a young person with a lot of cash.

"Individuals making large cash purchases, early 20's matching Mr. Ramirez's description, making large cash purchases or possibly trying to rent a room not in their name, or a vehicle not in their name."

One other tidbit: Ramirez is a motorcycle enthusiast.

Anyone with information should call the FBI.