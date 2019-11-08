FBI looking for another suspect in Brinks armored truck theft incident

article

Officials with the FBI are looking for another suspect in a Brinks armored truck theft incident that happened in late October.

According to a statement released Friday afternoon, officials are looking for 20-year-old Juan Carlos Ramirez for his alleged involvement in the incident, which happened outside of a wholesale store near Elliot Road and Priest Drive at around noon on October 27.

The truck, officials said, was found abandoned a short distance away, with money missing. FBI officials are not disclosing the amount of money that was stolen.

Ramirez is accused of theft and conspiracy to commit theft, and an Arizona state warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Ramirez is described by FBI officials as a man with brown hair and hazel eyes, 5'10" tall, weighing 185 lbs.

FBI officials say Brinks is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Ramirez, as well as an additional reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the recovery of all the outstanding money taken in the theft.

Anyone with information can call the FBI's Phoenix Field Office at (623) 466-1999, or report the tips to tips.fbi.gov.

In addition, people can leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

