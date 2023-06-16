Search continues for missing jet skier at Roosevelt Lake

A search and rescue operation is ongoing at Roosevelt Lake after a jet ski rider went missing on Wednesday, according to the Gila County Sheriff's Office.

Search efforts began after the jet skier was reported missing on the lake at 2 p.m. on June 14.

Rescue crews are searching near the Bobcat Boat launch at the Windy Hill recreation area.

"Divers and Air support is also being provided by the United States Air Force as well as United States Border Patrol drone operators," said Buffie Pearson with GCSO.

