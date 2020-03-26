Search underway in Gilbert for missing man

article

Officials with the Gilbert Police Department are asking for the public's help, as they search for a man who was last seen Thursday afternoon.

According to a statement posted to the department's verified Facebook page, Joe Gonzalez-Martinez went missing at around 3:30 p.m. from his home, located near Baseline and Greenfield Roads.

Gilbert Police officials say Gonzalez-Martinez was last seen wearing a tan shirt with a Fort McDowell logo on it, as well as jeans and brown shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Gilbert Police's non-emergency line at (480) 503-6500.