Voters could decide on banning traffic cameras in Arizona

The Brief Arizona lawmakers are pushing a new resolution that would allow voters to decide whether to implement a statewide ban on photo enforcement cameras. A key legislative hearing for the proposal is scheduled for tomorrow.



Cameras that catch red lights and speeding violations at Valley intersections could be at the mercy of Arizona voters. That's the goal of a bill introduced this session, aiming to allow voters to ban the use of cameras.

Local perspective:

In Paradise Valley, there are six fixed cameras set up throughout the city to catch unsafe driving. Drivers are cited, and the city claims that since their introduction in 1987, traffic wrecks have gone down by roughly 45%.

Yet these cameras are once again at the center of a Statehouse discussion about necessity and enforcement.

Big picture view:

Photo enforcement cameras have been in use in parts of the Valley for years. Scottsdale began implementing them 30 years ago, while Tempe rolled out cameras last year.

Now, some Arizona lawmakers want voters to decide if the cameras stay. A Senate resolution, proposed by State Senators Wendy Rogers and Mark Finchem, would allow voters to ban the use of these photo radar enforcement cams.

What they're saying:

One Scottsdale resident says he wants them around.

"We do have a lot of party life going on here, a lot of nightlife and that can increase instances of drunk driving, unsafe driving, and speeding in general."

The bill points out that enforcement of the laws should be left up to trained law enforcement officers. Some say it's hard to enforce ticket payment for speeding or red light violations caught by the cameras.

"Back in the day, you used to, like, if you got a speeding ticket from a federal enforcement thing that unless you were served by somebody that you didn't have to respond to or pay for, so that could be a shortcoming in the system, but if people don't know that and they're responding to it then that could work in their favor."

Dig deeper:

Both drivers say keeping their local roads safe should be the number one priority.

"I've seen so many people run red lights that I've become so much more of a cautionary driver. The driving culture in Arizona is weird, nobody's all from here, we all drive differently, and if it helps, it helps."

"If there's a push for legislation, as long as it's going in and being voted on, that's part of the democratic process, so if they want to propose that, that's fine, but personally I'd always vote on the side of keeping our red light cameras, you know it may be annoying for some folks, but personally I'd rather keep safety over convenience."

What's next:

This legislation is up for discussion in a 1:30 p.m. Senate committee meeting on Jan. 20.