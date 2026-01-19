Arrest made after woman found dead in Gilbert home during welfare check: police

The Brief A murder investigation is underway after Gilbert Police discovered a woman’s body during a 1 a.m. welfare check Monday morning. Judah Chesley, 26, was arrested at the scene and faces a second-degree murder charge; police confirmed he and the victim were in a domestic relationship.



An arrest has been made after Gilbert Police found a woman dead inside of a home early Monday morning.

What we know:

Officers conducted a welfare check at a home in the 500 block of East Sheffield Avenue at around 1 a.m. on Jan. 19 to find a woman dead inside.

Also inside the home at the time was 26-year-old Judah Chesley, who was detained.

He was arrested and booked on a second-degree murder charge.

Dig deeper:

"It was determined the victim and Chesley allegedly were in a domestic relationship," the police department said.

What we don't know:

The victim's identity and the cause of death has not been released.

What's next:

This remains an ongoing investigation.

If you believe you are a victim of domestic violence, help is available. Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), or text START to 88788. A live online chat is also available.

Often it is difficult to know where to find help for Domestic Violence. Here you will find resources such as shelters, safety plans, and other information.

Arizona Department of Economic Security - Domestic Violence Services

City of Phoenix Domestic Violence Resources

National Domestic Violence Hotline

24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, the National Domestic Violence Hotline provides essential tools and support to help survivors of domestic violence so they can live their lives free of abuse: https://www.thehotline.org/ and phoenix.gov.

Domestic Violence Resources and Referrals

Map of the incident location.