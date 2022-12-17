Security cameras catch burglar inside Arizona home

Police in northern Arizona need help to identify who burglarized a family's home and stole thousands of dollars – the crime was caught on cameras from inside the home.

Early Dec. 17, Cottonwood Police say a masked suspect walked into the unlocked home while a husband, wife, two kids and two dogs were asleep.

"He was armed with a pocket knife and prybar and stole several thousand dollars. He was inside the home for approximately eight minutes before exiting the front door," police said.

Cameras from inside the home caught the suspect rummaging through the home.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Det. Strickland at 928-295-7264 or email mstrickland@cottonwoodaz.gov.

