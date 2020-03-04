Security footage released of deadly officer-involved shooting that began with a carjacking

New surveillance footage was released from a deadly officer-involved shooting at a Phoenix mall back in December.

Police say 38-year-old Richard Ruiz allegedly tried to carjack a woman in the parking lot of Desert Sky Mall and began shooting. They say Ruiz tried to steal a woman's car at gunpoint. The woman screamed and tried to get away, but the suspect shot her as she drove off.

Police say an innocent Good Samaritan heard the woman and tried to stop the suspect. Ruiz then shot him, and drove away in another car.

When officers arrive, officials say Ruiz rammed their vehicle, and that is when officers shot the suspect, killing him.

Newly released surveillance video from the entrance of a store at the mall shows panic as people run for cover.

In all, there were three victims, two of which were shot but are doing OK, and the third victim was not harmed.





