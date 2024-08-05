Sedona PD deputy chief fired after voicing concerns over chief’s alleged behavior

Back in June, FOX 10 Investigator Justin Lum reported about several complaints filed against Sedona Police Chief Stephanie Foley.

Now, the deputy chief who accused Foley of creating a hostile work environment has been fired after a separate probe into his own conduct.

It's been a back-and-forth internal battle between Chief Foley and now-former deputy chief Ryan Kwitkin.

The allegations against the Sedona police chief were not substantiated, according to the city of Sedona.

Now that Kwitkin has been fired, FOX 10 obtained public records from the city on investigations into both him and his former boss, showing dysfunction.

In March 2024, Kwitkin, Sgt. Laura Leon, and the chief's executive assistant, voiced concerns about Chief Foley, regarding human resources.

Revolutionary HR Consulting, a third-party investigator, looked into the claims, interviewing 23 staff members including the three complainants.

Six staff members accused Foley of being disrespectful, demeaning, and condescending while micromanaging staff.

Kwitkin recalled being "dressed down" by Foley in preparation for a holiday party because he asked a co-worker to help bring a podium and supplies.

Sgt. Leon brought up an incident in 2020 when Chief Foley allegedly made fun of her Spanish accent.

Foley's assistant claimed the chief joked about her age by calling her "Mama Sherri" or "PD Mom" – also saying that she believes she was retaliated against for opposing Foley's promotion to chief in 2022.

The third-party investigation says numerous people went to the former city manager; many against the promotion.

By May 22, 2024, eight allegations against Foley were not substantiated, per the city.

Just two days later, the city placed Kwitkin on paid administrative leave after misconduct allegations surfaced, accusing him of being unprofessional and aggressive towards other staff and volunteers.

The chief did not have a role in placing him on administrative leave. It was the decision of the City Manager.

Investigators say in January, he requested a K-9 dog for personal use in searching his home for drugs he suspected belonged to his adult child, which would be an abuse of authority.

A female officer claimed Kwitkin made her feel uncomfortable in February during a meeting by locking the door.

Chief Foley told investigators that Kwitkin made errors on timecards, procrastinated on high priority projects, used swearing and made inappropriate jokes.

Revolutionary HR also says despite warnings, Kwitkin discussed the investigation into the chief with other staff members, saying "things will be different, things will get better."

In Kwitkin's case, 14 people were interviewed and 10 out of 13 allegations sustained, including aggressive behavior, abuse of authority, harassment, and failing to improve on unacceptable employee performance.

What the investigation could not confirm was if Kwitkin acted unprofessionally while in uniform during a matter at his child's high school and if he actually recruited colleagues to make complaints against Chief Foley.

His attorney calls the firing retaliation, a statement that says in part:

"He was unlawfully terminated, retaliated against, and the City and Chief violated his Constitutional rights. This is not a close call. The Chief targeted Ryan only after he raised concerns about things that the Chief was doing. Things that violate state law and endanger the public. And a number of other employees have similar concerns, but fear raising them because of the toxic and retaliatory environment that the Chief has created."

Kwitkin's attorney also says they plan to file a lawsuit against the city of Sedona.

Kwitkin refused to interview with Revolutionary HR for the investigation into his conduct, despite it being a requirement after signing the notice of investigation.