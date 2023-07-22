See the rare blue frog spotted in Rhode Island

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 10:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
7
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Marble and Glen Canyons, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Heat Advisory
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Wind and Dust Advisory
from SAT 5:00 PM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Wind and Dust Advisory
from SAT 3:00 PM MST until SAT 10:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park

See the rare blue frog spotted in Rhode Island

By Chris Oberholtz
Published 
Wild Nature
FOX Weather
0d328c55- article

The Ragosta Family sent Rhode Island Division of Fish and Wildlife some photos of a blue bullfrog they found last weekend. (Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management)

Wait … is that frog blue?

That's what many might question after seeing a rare blue-green bullfrog spotted last weekend in Rhode Island by the Ragosta family, the state's Department of Environmental Management said. 

Some of the Ocean State's frog species can occasionally exhibit rare blue coloration. This pigmentation, known as axanthism, is caused by a lack of the xanthophores and carotenoids that cause yellow pigmentation in the skin, the agency said. This means that typically green frogs will look blue.

Wildlife technician Liam Corcoran said it is not known exactly how the blue coloration is inherited genetically.

"However, the blue coloration has been observed in many species in the same family (Ranidae) including green frogs, leopard frogs (Lithobates pipiens), and bullfrogs," she said in a prior newsletter released by the state.

blue-bullfrog2.jpg

Believe it or not, some of Rhode Island's frog species can occasionally exhibit rare blue coloration. (Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management)

Corcoran says the research suggests green frogs are the most common species to exhibit this blue trait.

While blue frogs have been reported throughout New England, especially in Massachusetts and Connecticut, only two observations of the frogs have reported to the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management since 2019, according to a 2021 report by the wildlife division. 

blue-bullfrog3.jpg

This blue pigmentation has been seen in many species in the family Ranidae (e.g. green frogs, leopard frogs, bullfrogs). (Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management)

Rhode Island has the highest diversity of amphibians in the U.S., wildlife officials say, with 18 species in just 1,200 square miles.

Read more from FOX Weather