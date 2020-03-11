Seeking to shield Florida's elderly from COVID-19, governor limits visitors to nursing homes

article

Because the COVID-19 coronavirus appears to be hitting elderly patients the hardest, Florida is implementing new restrictions on who can visit nursing homes around the state.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the executive order Wednesday afternoon. The order restricts visitors from nursing homes and assisted living facilities for a period of two weeks after they:

- Show symptoms of any respiratory infection or are sick

- Travel internationally

- Have been aboard a cruise ship

- Visited an area with community spread of the virus, or live in an area with community spread

"These are informed efforts to mitigate the risk to our most vulnerable population to COVID-19, which is our elderly population and particularly those who have serious underlying medical conditions," DeSantis offered.

During the same press conference, the governor detailed a few of the state’s latest cases, many of which were tied to a Nile River cruise. He also made the argument that because three cases were connected to one person in Port Everglades, Florida does not have community spread of the virus.

RELATED: Coronavirus: What to do if you’re told to self-quarantine

Two people in Florida have died from the coronavirus, and the state has a total of 23 cases. Five other Floridians who were traveling in China are being quarantined out of state.

Advertisement

Also on Wednesday, the State University System directed its 12 public universities to move all classes online as soon as possible.

If you feel sick

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website

CORONAVIRUS IN FLORIDA: What you need to know

Map of all known COVID-19 cases

MOBILE APP USERS: Click here for map