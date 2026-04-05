Seen on TV: April 5
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Sunday, April 5, 2026
Country Thunder Arizona
St. Vincent de Paul
- 420 W. Watkins St.
- Phoenix, AZ 85003
- www.stvincentdepaul.net
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Society Swan Easter Brunch
- 9 a.m. - 3:45 p.m.
- 4455 E. Camelback Rd., Ste B100
- Phoenix, AZ 85018
- https://societyswan.com/easter-2026/
The Greene House Easter Brunch
- 15024 N. Scottsdale Rd., Ste 100
- Scottsdale, AZ 85254
- https://www.thegreenehouseaz.com/easter-2026/