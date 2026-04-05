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Seen on TV: April 5

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Published  April 5, 2026 7:00am MST
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
FOX 10 Phoenix

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For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Sunday, April 5, 2026

Country Thunder Arizona

St. Vincent de Paul

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Society Swan Easter Brunch

The Greene House Easter Brunch

Live-streamed video

Seen on TV - Links, events, videoArizonaNews