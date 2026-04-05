Seen on TV: April 5

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Sunday, April 5, 2026

Country Thunder Arizona

St. Vincent de Paul

420 W. Watkins St.

Phoenix, AZ 85003

www.stvincentdepaul.net

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Society Swan Easter Brunch

9 a.m. - 3:45 p.m.

4455 E. Camelback Rd., Ste B100

Phoenix, AZ 85018

https://societyswan.com/easter-2026/

The Greene House Easter Brunch

15024 N. Scottsdale Rd., Ste 100

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

https://www.thegreenehouseaz.com/easter-2026/

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