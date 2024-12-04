Seen on TV: Dec. 4
Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!
For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video
Wednesday, December 4, 2024
Christmas Idea House
- Gala: Dec. 5, 5:30 p.m.
- Brunch: Dec. 6, 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
- Public tours: Dec. 6, 4 p.m & Dec. 7, 9 a.m.
- https://christmasideahouse.org
Pedal Haus Brewery
- Locations in Mesa, Tempe, Chandler, Phoenix
- https://pedalhausbrewery.com
Spirit of Arizona Festive Bus Tour
- Duration: 90 minutes
- Group size: 4 to 14
- Meeting & drop off location: 1741 E. Warner Rd., Tempe
- Admission starts at $35
- https://spiritofarizonatours.com
Calendar for a Cause
- $15 each
- Email your order to scwwitchesrideaz@gmail.com
Local Love: Holiday Market
- Dec. 7, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Tracy Dempsey Originals/ODV Wines
- 1325 W. University, Tempe
- http://www.tracydempseyoriginals.com
Christmas at Schnepf Farms
- Dec. 5 – 24
- 24810 E. Rittenhouse, Queen Creek
- Tickets start at $24.95
- https://schnepffarms.com
- https://schnepfchristmas.com
Very Cory Christmas
- Kipp Christmas House
- 1610 E. Hermosa Vista Drive
- Mesa, AZ 85203
- (Gilbert Rd. ½ mile south of Red Mountain Loop 202)
Live-streamed video: