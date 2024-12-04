Seen on TV: Dec. 4

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Christmas Idea House

Gala: Dec. 5, 5:30 p.m.

Brunch: Dec. 6, 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

Public tours: Dec. 6, 4 p.m & Dec. 7, 9 a.m.

https://christmasideahouse.org

Pedal Haus Brewery

Locations in Mesa, Tempe, Chandler, Phoenix

https://pedalhausbrewery.com

Spirit of Arizona Festive Bus Tour

Duration: 90 minutes

Group size: 4 to 14

Meeting & drop off location: 1741 E. Warner Rd., Tempe

Admission starts at $35

https://spiritofarizonatours.com

Calendar for a Cause

$15 each

Email your order to scwwitchesrideaz@gmail.com

Local Love: Holiday Market

Dec. 7, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Tracy Dempsey Originals/ODV Wines

1325 W. University, Tempe

http://www.tracydempseyoriginals.com

Christmas at Schnepf Farms

Dec. 5 – 24

24810 E. Rittenhouse, Queen Creek

Tickets start at $24.95

https://schnepffarms.com

https://schnepfchristmas.com

Very Cory Christmas

Kipp Christmas House

1610 E. Hermosa Vista Drive

Mesa, AZ 85203

(Gilbert Rd. ½ mile south of Red Mountain Loop 202)

Live-streamed video: