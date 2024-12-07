Seen on TV: Dec. 7
Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!
For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024
Olivepalooza
- Dec. 7–8
- Queen Creek Olive Mill
- 25062 S. Meridian Rd.
- Queen Creek, AZ 85142
- Free admission & parking
- https://www.queencreekolivemill.com
A Mighty Change of Heart
- Dec. 7: 9 a.m. -12 p.m.
- Peoria Sports Complex
- 16101 N. 83rd Avenue
- Peoria, AZ 85382
Big 12 Championship ASU Football Viewing Party
- Dec. 7: 10 a.m.
- Skysill Rooftop Lounge
- 11 E. 7th Street
- Tempe, AZ 85281
- https://skysillrooftop.com/
David Glasser Foundation's 8th Annual Shop with a Cop
- Dec. 7: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- Target
- 7409 W Virginia Avenue
- Phoenix, AZ 85035
- http://davidglasserfoundation.org
Foster Alliance's Holiday Toy Drive
- Dec. 7
- Scottsdale Quarter
- 15279 N. Scottsdale Road, Suite 260
- Scottsdale, AZ 85254
FuelFest
- Westworld of Scottsdale
- Dec. 7
- 16601 N. Pima Road
- Scottsdale, AZ 85260
- www.FuelFest.com
Jackie Evancho at Valley Bar
- Dec. 7: 7 p.m.
- 130 N. Central Avenue
- Phoenix, AZ 85004
- Tickets: https://www.valleybarphx.com/tm-event/echosmith-cool-kids-the-decade-tour/