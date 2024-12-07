Seen on TV: Dec. 7

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024

Olivepalooza

Dec. 7–8

Queen Creek Olive Mill

25062 S. Meridian Rd.

Queen Creek, AZ 85142

Free admission & parking

https://www.queencreekolivemill.com

A Mighty Change of Heart

Dec. 7: 9 a.m. -12 p.m.

Peoria Sports Complex

16101 N. 83rd Avenue

Peoria, AZ 85382

Big 12 Championship ASU Football Viewing Party

Dec. 7: 10 a.m.

Skysill Rooftop Lounge

11 E. 7th Street

Tempe, AZ 85281

https://skysillrooftop.com/

David Glasser Foundation's 8th Annual Shop with a Cop

Dec. 7: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Target

7409 W Virginia Avenue

Phoenix, AZ 85035

http://davidglasserfoundation.org

Foster Alliance's Holiday Toy Drive

Dec. 7

Scottsdale Quarter

15279 N. Scottsdale Road, Suite 260

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

FuelFest

Westworld of Scottsdale

Dec. 7

16601 N. Pima Road

Scottsdale, AZ 85260

www.FuelFest.com

Jackie Evancho at Valley Bar

Dec. 7: 7 p.m.

130 N. Central Avenue

Phoenix, AZ 85004

Tickets: https://www.valleybarphx.com/tm-event/echosmith-cool-kids-the-decade-tour/

