Seen on TV: Feb. 14

Friday, February 14, 2025
Butterfly Wonderland
- 9500 East Vía de Ventura
- Scottsdale, AZ 85256
- https://butterflywonderland.com/
Buckeye Air Fair
- Feb. 14-16
- 3000 S. Palo Verde Rd.
- Buckeye, AZ 85326
- buckeyeairfair.com
Golden Swan Gala
- Feb. 14-15
- Herberger Theater
- www.phoenixballet.org
- www.herbergertheater.org
VNSA Book Sale
- Feb. 15-16
- Arizona State Fairgrounds
- 1826 W. McDowell Rd.
- Phoenix, AZ 85007
- www.vnsabooksale.org