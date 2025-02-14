Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 6:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau
5
Wind Advisory
from FRI 12:00 PM MST until FRI 7:00 PM MST, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument
Wind and Dust Advisory
from FRI 12:00 PM MST until FRI 7:00 PM MST, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox
Winter Weather Advisory
until FRI 6:00 PM MST, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Winter Weather Advisory
until SAT 12:00 AM MST, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau

Seen on TV: Feb. 14

By
Published  February 14, 2025 4:30am MST
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
FOX 10 Phoenix

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Friday, February 14, 2025

Butterfly Wonderland

Buckeye Air Fair

Golden Swan Gala

VNSA Book Sale

Live-streamed video

Seen on TV - Links, events, videoArizonaNews