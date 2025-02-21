Seen on TV: Feb. 21

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Friday, February 21, 2025

Sloan Park

2330 W. Rio Salado Parkway

Mesa, AZ 85201

https://www.mlb.com/cubs/sloan-park

Press Coffee

10443 N. 32nd St.

Phoenix, AZ 85028

https://presscoffee.com/

Syncopated Ladies

Chandler Center for the Arts

250 N. Arizona Avenue

Chandler, AZ 85225

chandlercenter.org

3rd Annual Navajo Rug & Jewelry Show & Sale

Feb. 21-23

The Holland Center

34250 N. 60th St., Building B

Scottsdale, AZ 85266

https://hollandcenter.org

Live-streamed video