Seen on TV: Feb. 22
Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!
For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video
Saturday, February 22, 2025
Pleasant Harbor at Lake Pleasant
- 8708 W. Harbor Blvd.
- Peoria, AZ 85383
- https://www.pleasantharbor.com
Waste Not
Heeler Sisters Paw-Ty
- Feb. 22
- 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- SanTan Village – Children’s Play Area
- 2180 E. Williams Field Rd.
- Gilbert, AZ 85295
- https://www.shopsantanvillage.com/Events/Details/577069
Outcast Doughnuts
Arizona Science Center’s Science With a TWIST
- 600 E. Washington St.
- Phoenix, AZ 85004
- Feb. 28
- 6-10 p.m.
- https://www.azscience.org/visit/events/science-with-a-twist