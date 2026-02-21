Seen on TV: February 21

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Saturday, February 21, 2026

Arizona Matsuri Festival

Through Feb. 22

Steele Indian School Park

300 E. Indian School Rd.

Phoenix, AZ 85012

https://azmatsuri.org

Sparky's Fairway

Through March 15

Mountain America Stadium

500 E. Veterans Way

Tempe AZ 85287

https://asuevents.asu.edu

Inning Festival

Through Feb. 22 | Weekend One

Feb. 27-28 | Weekend Two

Tempe Beach Park & Arts Park

Tempe, AZ

https://www.inningsfestival.com

Arizona Fine Art Expo

Through March 29

26540 N. Scottsdale Rd.

Scottsdale, AZ 85255

https://arizonafineartexpo.com

Rummage Sale

Feb. 21

8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Arizona Exposition & State Fair Exhibit Bldg.

1826 W. McDowell Rd.

Phoenix, AZ 85007

Admission: $5

Parking: $12

https://www.jlp.org/rummage

Harkins Ultimate Gaming Tournament

Feb. 21, 11 a.m.

16046 N. Arrowhead Fountain Center Dr., Peoria

3159 W. Chandler Blvd., Chandler

https://www.harkins.com

idea Museum

150 W. Pepper Place

Mesa, AZ 85201

Admission: $10/person

https://www.ideamuseum.org

Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium and Safari Park

16501 W. Northern Ave.

Litchfield Park, AZ 85340

623-935-WILD (9453)

https://www.wildlifeworld.com

Silent Witness Trivia Night

April 30

6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Aunt Chilada's

7330 N. Dreamy Draw Dr.

Phoenix, AZ

https://silentwitness.org/event/trivia-night-2026

Arizona Fine Art Expo

Jan. 16–March 29

10 a.m. - 6 p.m. daily

26540 N. Scottsdale Rd.

Scottsdale, AZ 85255

www.ArizonaFineArtEXPO.com

Mendocino Farms

Tempe Empty Bowls

Feb. 21, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Tempe Community Center

https://tempeemptybowls.org

Phoenix Zoo Teen Career Conference

Feb. 21

9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

455 North Galvin Parkway

Phoenix, AZ 85008

https://phoenixzoo.org/events/teen-career-conference

Heidi's Village

600 N. 40th St.

Phoenix, AZ 85008

https://heidisvillage.org

Soul Fire Tacos

15111 N. Hayden Rd., Suite 120

Scottsdale, AZ 85260

https://www.soulfiretacos.com

"The Cookout" Outdoor Art & Culture Festival

Feb. 21

1–7 p.m.

1 E. Continental Dr.

Tempe, AZ 85288

https://atasteofmelanin.org/all-events/the-cookout

Love Your Pet Market

Feb. 21

9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Dr. A.J. Chandler Park West & East Ramadas

3 S. Arizona Avenue

Chandler, AZ 85225

https://downtownchandler.org

Livestreamed video