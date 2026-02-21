Seen on TV: February 21
Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!
For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video
Saturday, February 21, 2026
Arizona Matsuri Festival
- Through Feb. 22
- Steele Indian School Park
- 300 E. Indian School Rd.
- Phoenix, AZ 85012
- https://azmatsuri.org
Sparky's Fairway
- Through March 15
- Mountain America Stadium
- 500 E. Veterans Way
- Tempe AZ 85287
- https://asuevents.asu.edu
Inning Festival
- Through Feb. 22 | Weekend One
- Feb. 27-28 | Weekend Two
- Tempe Beach Park & Arts Park
- Tempe, AZ
- https://www.inningsfestival.com
Arizona Fine Art Expo
- Through March 29
- 26540 N. Scottsdale Rd.
- Scottsdale, AZ 85255
- https://arizonafineartexpo.com
Rummage Sale
- Feb. 21
- 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- Arizona Exposition & State Fair Exhibit Bldg.
- 1826 W. McDowell Rd.
- Phoenix, AZ 85007
- Admission: $5
- Parking: $12
- https://www.jlp.org/rummage
Harkins Ultimate Gaming Tournament
- Feb. 21, 11 a.m.
- 16046 N. Arrowhead Fountain Center Dr., Peoria
- 3159 W. Chandler Blvd., Chandler
- https://www.harkins.com
idea Museum
- 150 W. Pepper Place
- Mesa, AZ 85201
- Admission: $10/person
- https://www.ideamuseum.org
Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium and Safari Park
- 16501 W. Northern Ave.
- Litchfield Park, AZ 85340
- 623-935-WILD (9453)
- https://www.wildlifeworld.com
Silent Witness Trivia Night
- April 30
- 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
- Aunt Chilada's
- 7330 N. Dreamy Draw Dr.
- Phoenix, AZ
- https://silentwitness.org/event/trivia-night-2026
Arizona Fine Art Expo
- Jan. 16–March 29
- 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. daily
- 26540 N. Scottsdale Rd.
- Scottsdale, AZ 85255
- www.ArizonaFineArtEXPO.com
Mendocino Farms
Tempe Empty Bowls
- Feb. 21, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Tempe Community Center
- https://tempeemptybowls.org
Phoenix Zoo Teen Career Conference
- Feb. 21
- 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- 455 North Galvin Parkway
- Phoenix, AZ 85008
- https://phoenixzoo.org/events/teen-career-conference
Heidi's Village
- 600 N. 40th St.
- Phoenix, AZ 85008
- https://heidisvillage.org
Soul Fire Tacos
- 15111 N. Hayden Rd., Suite 120
- Scottsdale, AZ 85260
- https://www.soulfiretacos.com
"The Cookout" Outdoor Art & Culture Festival
- Feb. 21
- 1–7 p.m.
- 1 E. Continental Dr.
- Tempe, AZ 85288
- https://atasteofmelanin.org/all-events/the-cookout
Love Your Pet Market
- Feb. 21
- 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- Dr. A.J. Chandler Park West & East Ramadas
- 3 S. Arizona Avenue
- Chandler, AZ 85225
- https://downtownchandler.org