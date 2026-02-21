Expand / Collapse search

Seen on TV: February 21

By
Published  February 21, 2026 7:00am MST
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
FOX 10 Phoenix

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Saturday, February 21, 2026

Arizona Matsuri Festival

Sparky's Fairway

Inning Festival

Arizona Fine Art Expo

Rummage Sale

  • Feb. 21
  • 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
  • Arizona Exposition & State Fair Exhibit Bldg.
  • 1826 W. McDowell Rd.
  • Phoenix, AZ 85007
  • Admission: $5
  • Parking: $12
  • https://www.jlp.org/rummage

Harkins Ultimate Gaming Tournament

  • Feb. 21, 11 a.m.
  • 16046 N. Arrowhead Fountain Center Dr., Peoria
  • 3159 W. Chandler Blvd., Chandler
  • https://www.harkins.com

idea Museum

Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium and Safari Park

Silent Witness Trivia Night

Arizona Fine Art Expo

Mendocino Farms

Tempe Empty Bowls

Phoenix Zoo Teen Career Conference

Heidi's Village

Soul Fire Tacos

"The Cookout" Outdoor Art & Culture Festival

Love Your Pet Market

Livestreamed video

Seen on TV - Links, events, videoArizonaNews