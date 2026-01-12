Seen on TV: Jan. 12

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Monday, January 12, 2026

Arizona Humane Society

5501 E. Van Buren St.

Phoenix, AZ 85008

https://www.azhumane.org/

Window Coffee Bar

903 W Camelback Rd.

Phoenix, AZ 85013

https://www.windowcoffeebar.com/

W Scottsdale

"The First Course" for 2026 Phoenix Open

https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/phxwh-w-scottsdale/overview/

Japanese Head SPA

7600 E Camelback Rd. Studio 9

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

www.japaneseheadspaaz.com

Live-streamed video