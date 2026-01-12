Seen on TV: Jan. 12
PHOENIX - Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!
For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video
Monday, January 12, 2026
Arizona Humane Society
- 5501 E. Van Buren St.
- Phoenix, AZ 85008
- https://www.azhumane.org/
Window Coffee Bar
- 903 W Camelback Rd.
- Phoenix, AZ 85013
- https://www.windowcoffeebar.com/
W Scottsdale
- "The First Course" for 2026 Phoenix Open
- https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/phxwh-w-scottsdale/overview/
Japanese Head SPA
- 7600 E Camelback Rd. Studio 9
- Scottsdale, AZ 85251
- www.japaneseheadspaaz.com