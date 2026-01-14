Expand / Collapse search

Seen on TV: Jan. 14

By
Published  January 14, 2026 4:30am MST
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
FOX 10 Phoenix

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Wednesday, January 14, 2026

WM Phoenix Open 2026

Novel Ice Cream

Miracle Mile Deli

Presidio Cocina Mexicana

Live-streamed Video

Seen on TV - Links, events, videoArizonaNews