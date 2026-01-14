Seen on TV: Jan. 14

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Wednesday, January 14, 2026

WM Phoenix Open 2026

Feb. 2-8

TPC Scottsdale

17020 Hayden Rd.

Scottsdale, AZ 85255

www.wmphoenixopen.com

Novel Ice Cream

1028 Grand Ave., #6

Phoenix, AZ 85007

www.novelicecream.com

Miracle Mile Deli

4433 N. 16th St.

Phoenix, AZ 85016

www.MiracleMileDeli.com

Presidio Cocina Mexicana

2024 N. 7th St.

Phoenix, AZ 85006

https://www.presidiophx.com/

Live-streamed Video