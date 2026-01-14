Seen on TV: Jan. 14
Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!
For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video
Wednesday, January 14, 2026
WM Phoenix Open 2026
- Feb. 2-8
- TPC Scottsdale
- 17020 Hayden Rd.
- Scottsdale, AZ 85255
- www.wmphoenixopen.com
Novel Ice Cream
- 1028 Grand Ave., #6
- Phoenix, AZ 85007
- www.novelicecream.com
Miracle Mile Deli
- 4433 N. 16th St.
- Phoenix, AZ 85016
- www.MiracleMileDeli.com
Presidio Cocina Mexicana
- 2024 N. 7th St.
- Phoenix, AZ 85006
- https://www.presidiophx.com/